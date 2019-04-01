Comparison of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 1.31B 2.05 2.02M -3.24 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 10.46B 1.32 595.00M 1.20 24.59

Demonstrates PDC Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PDC Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.15% -16% -8.6% Devon Energy Corporation 5.69% 34.9% 12.4%

Risk and Volatility

PDC Energy Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Devon Energy Corporation has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Devon Energy Corporation which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDC Energy Inc.

Dividends

The dividend yield for Devon Energy Corporation is 0.94% while its annual dividend payout is $0.3 per share. PDC Energy Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Devon Energy Corporation 0 5 5 2.50

PDC Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.98% and an $48.4 consensus price target. Competitively Devon Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $38.56, with potential upside of 22.18%. The results provided earlier shows that Devon Energy Corporation appears more favorable than PDC Energy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDC Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.8%. About 0.9% of PDC Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. 4.42% 20.45% 11.51% -28.39% -27.99% 31.82% Devon Energy Corporation -0.17% 10.47% 9.56% -31.47% -3.6% 30.61%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Devon Energy Corporation

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 11 of the 14 factors PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.