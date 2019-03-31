Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation N/A 0.00 35.36M -9.39 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 31.50M 14.10 106.29M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -185.2% -116.3% Cytokinetics Incorporated -337.43% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.77 beta, while its volatility is 177.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.04 beta which makes it 104.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 10.6 and has 10.6 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 85.41% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.6% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.97% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -4.91% 105.96% 25.39% 19.51% -11.36% 128.3% Cytokinetics Incorporated -8.08% -4.55% -17.06% -11.13% -12.86% 6.17%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.