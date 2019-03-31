Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Fagan Associates Decreased Its Stake; Fruth Investment Management Increases Position in Marathon Pete Com (MPC)

Fagan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 50.14% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,861 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $1.18M, down from 17,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.56. About 10.21M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 32.48% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 138.59% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 12,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,819 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $1.23 million, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.29% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q4 2018. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q3. It turned negative, as 180 investors sold NVDA shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 320 raised stakes. 402.31 million shares or 8.23% more from 371.72 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Coastline Tru accumulated 5,790 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.45% or 68,000 shares in its portfolio. 4,766 are owned by Blue Fincl Capital. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Birinyi Incorporated holds 0.94% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,150 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 117,117 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,637 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 204 shares. E&G Lp reported 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 134,466 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited has 0.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 86,001 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $990,181 activity. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider Shoquist Debora sold $858,685. On Friday, December 14 the insider Kress Colette sold $131,496.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on May, 9. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 68.09% or $1.28 from last year’s $1.88 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $363.60 million for 74.82 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2018 Q4. Its up 0.62, from 1.24 in 2018Q3. It increased, as 113 investors sold MPC shares while 185 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 492.15 million shares or 27.79% more from 385.13 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 14,262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 60,524 shares. Qs Llc owns 152,586 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 135,432 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 64,588 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc invested in 1,723 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,307 shares. 1,084 were reported by Smithfield Trust Com. Cortland Mo holds 6,426 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 18,475 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 17,695 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 0.83% or 484,467 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 25,936 shares.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $384,121 activity. $155,500 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was bought by DAVIS STEVEN A.