Liquidity Services (LQDT) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trimmed Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake by $14.51 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.83% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 245,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.17M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $786.93M, down from 13.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 2.97M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 2.18% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 5.9% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 55,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 883,219 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $5.45M, down from 938,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 46,921 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 0.61% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on May, 2. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on May, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.76 per share. EMR’s profit will be $516.28M for 20.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

