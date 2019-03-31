Comparison of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15.62M 25.11 67.66M -0.78 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. N/A 83.37 29.52M -2.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -433.16% -73.7% -36.4% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.74% for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $9.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. 0.3% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.78% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.68% -0.68% -16.19% -44.51% -33.53% 4.76% Vaccinex Inc. -5.56% -12.19% -21.44% -59.06% 0% 16.6%

For the past year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.