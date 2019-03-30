Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Contrasting side by side

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. N/A 0.00 27.10M -0.27 0.00 Celyad SA N/A 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Celyad SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Celyad SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celyad SA 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Celyad SA has an average price target of $46, with potential upside of 125.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.31% -12.64% -26.56% 5.86% -15.16% -36.31% Celyad SA 2.74% -2.78% -20.78% -31.6% -47.84% 15.64%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -36.31% weaker performance while Celyad SA has 15.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Celyad SA beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.