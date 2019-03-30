Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 46.94M -1.97 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 346.44 26.61M -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.3% -38% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 393.6% -103.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 16.1 and 16.1 respectively. Its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 167.49% and its average target price is $3.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.8% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.89% 19.8% -21.38% -55.12% -38.87% 30.25% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.28% 5.88% -41.3% -73.53% -91.89% 29.9%

For the past year Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.