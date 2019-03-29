STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Reaches $34.64 After 4.00% Down Move; Ibm Retirement Fund Has Trimmed By $330,288 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Ibm Retirement Fund decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 22.1% reported in 2018Q4 SEC filing. Ibm Retirement Fund sold 5,898 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 5.07%. The Ibm Retirement Fund holds 20,784 shares with $1.18M value, down from 26,682 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $69.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 3.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 17.21% since March 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm after Trump blocks deal; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Should Watch Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 03/27/2019: NTWK,AAPL,QCOM,RPD – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 03/27/2019: SCWX, AAPL, QCOM, SNE, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since October 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $12.19 million activity. $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11. Rosenberg Donald J sold $524,895 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, December 13. 88,625 shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R, worth $6.10 million on Wednesday, October 10. ROGERS ALEXANDER H had sold 853 shares worth $54,166.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q4 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.77 in 2018Q3. It is negative, as 91 investors sold QCOM shares while 491 reduced holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Qualcomm had 11 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $75 target. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “In-Line”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 16. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on April, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 19.40% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.67 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $653.58 million for 26.46 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on May, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. STAA’s profit will be $1.77 million for 216.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 314.91 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.