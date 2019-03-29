March 28-29 was a good day for SwftCoin (SWFTC) after 3.23% increase

It was good day for SwftCoin (SWFTC), as it jumped by $4.04826999999999E-05 or 3.23%, touching $0.0012954464. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that SwftCoin (SWFTC) is looking for the $0.00142499104 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.00230772561723549. The highest price was $0.0013359291 and lowest of $0.0012549637 for March 28-29. The open was $0.0012549637. It last traded at OKEX exchange.

For a month, SwftCoin (SWFTC) tokens went up 35.27% from $0.0009577 for coin. For 100 days SWFTC is up 33.34% from $0.0009715. It traded at $0.002024 200 days ago. SwftCoin (SWFTC) has 10.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $12.95M. It has 10.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/10/2017. The Crypto SWFTC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team.