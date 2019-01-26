Boys Arnold & Co Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $332,664 as Market Value Declined; As Globus Medical (GMED) Share Price Declined, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.87 Million Its Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 166 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41M, up from 1,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $15.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1670.57. About 4.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since January 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 60.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 33,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02M, up from 55,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 408,121 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since January 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL – AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $721.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 10,365 shares to 16,073 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,475 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange Capital Management reported 5,535 shares. City Tru Fl invested in 1.89% or 2,354 shares. Anderson Hoagland Communications stated it has 9.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Financial Cap holds 5.35% or 5,423 shares. Blackrock holds 2.21% or 25.55 million shares. Cumberland Ltd invested in 0.11% or 563 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc owns 478 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bouchey Fin Group Inc Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 280 shares. Chilton Cap Management holds 16,363 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Bragg Finance Advisors invested in 0.57% or 2,129 shares. Moreover, Parkwood has 3.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,772 shares. Axa owns 323,697 shares. Vision Capital Management stated it has 6,525 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 48,441 shares. Academy Cap Tx reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 181 shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P, worth $285,960. On Thursday, November 15 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,055 shares. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28 million. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of stock. Olsavsky Brian T sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M. 16,964 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P.

